Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

Today meet Squiggles. Squiggles is a 4-year-old male Ball Python who belongs to Peggy Wolsefer. Peggy says that he is sweet and he enjoys climbing. Squiggles is one of three pythons that Peggy owns. Right now the snakes are in hibernation but turning the spring and summertime time Peggy likes to take them out to the park.

Next up we have a dog named Donut. Donut is a female Belgian Malinois mixed with a German Shepherd. Donut will be 2-years-old in February and belongs to Jamie Ortega. She says he is very protective, loves playing outdoors and also likes to be a couch potato.