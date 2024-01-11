Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

Today meet this duo, Doobie and Sativa. Sativa is a Rottweiler and Doobie is a miniature Pinscher. They belong to Julie Duran. Julie says they are happy-loving pups who enjoy mountain crusies, belly rubs, food and attention.

Next up meet Lucky. Lucky is a 13-year-old Beagle/Basset Hound mix who belongs to Diego Torrez. Lucky was born in North Dakota and moved down to New Mexico about five years after. Diego says Lucky enjoys sopapillas.