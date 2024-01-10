Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

Today meet Logan. Logan belongs to Catherine Whitten who reduced him from a shelter. Catherine says everyone always tells her Logan’s underbite is their favorite and he looks like a loaf of bread. She also says Logan is a very loving pup who enjoys getting attention, belly rubs and making messes.

Next up meet Avellana. Avellana is 8-weeks-old and belongs to Jaelynn Espinoza. She says Avellana is a Spanish name that means, ‘Hazel’. According to Jaelynn she loves her toys and loves to take a nibble out of Jaelynns’ hand.