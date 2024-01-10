Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.
Today meet Logan. Logan belongs to Catherine Whitten who reduced him from a shelter. Catherine says everyone always tells her Logan’s underbite is their favorite and he looks like a loaf of bread. She also says Logan is a very loving pup who enjoys getting attention, belly rubs and making messes.
Next up meet Avellana. Avellana is 8-weeks-old and belongs to Jaelynn Espinoza. She says Avellana is a Spanish name that means, ‘Hazel’. According to Jaelynn she loves her toys and loves to take a nibble out of Jaelynns’ hand.
Send us pictures of your pets for our Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment! New Mexico Living shares a photo during our broadcast of local pets.
Release/Acknowledgment
Before you submit, please read below:
Any photographs submitted to New Mexico Living, whether original or otherwise, I hereby represent and warrant that I own, control or have obtained all rights (including all copyrights) in and to all such materials (“Materials”) and I hereby grant the Station, without charge, the rights necessary to use all such materials in connection with the Program in any and all media now known or hereafter devised for any purpose throughout the universe in perpetuity. This also allows the Station to post video from the Program to KRQE’s YouTube. I further confirm that the Station’s use of the Materials will not infringe upon the rights of any person or entity.