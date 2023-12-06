Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

Meet Trip. Trip is a 6-month-old Great Pyrenees and Staffordshire Bull Terrie Mix who belongs to Carrie Franz. Carrie rescued Trip when he was three to four weeks old. Ever since Trip came home, they have been best friends.

Next up meet Franklin. Franklin is a 3-and-a-half-year-old Pug who belongs to Cristina Burns. According to Cristina, Franklin is a very friendly little guy who is always ready for cuddles and kisses.