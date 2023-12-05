Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewers’ pets.
First up is the sophisticated pup Pakkun. Pakkun is a full-breed boxer that belongs to Lynette Sanchez. Sanches says that Pakkun is a great dog who is full of energy and will make you smile, even on a bad day. Pakkun is a very kind dog who loves pancakes, ice cream, and giving hugs and kisses.
Next up is Bajit. Bajit was rescued by Ulises Jurado nearly one year ago. Jurado does not know what specific bread Bajit is but says he looks like he may be half chihuahua and half pug. Bajit is a good boy who loves meeting new people, is great with kids, loves to chew on bones, and loves his toys.
Finally, there is Fiona. Fiona, or “Fifi,” is a chihuahua that was adopted by Tish Costello. Costello says that although she adopted Fiona, she feels like they rescued each other. Fiona plays a vital role for Costello as her emotional support animal.
Send us pictures of your pets for our Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment! New Mexico Living shares a photo during our broadcast of local pets.
Release/Acknowledgment
Before you submit, please read below:
Any photographs submitted to New Mexico Living, whether original or otherwise, I hereby represent and warrant that I own, control or have obtained all rights (including all copyrights) in and to all such materials (“Materials”) and I hereby grant the Station, without charge, the rights necessary to use all such materials in connection with the Program in any and all media now known or hereafter devised for any purpose throughout the universe in perpetuity. This also allows the Station to post video from the Program to KRQE’s YouTube. I further confirm that the Station’s use of the Materials will not infringe upon the rights of any person or entity.