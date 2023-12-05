Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewers’ pets.

First up is the sophisticated pup Pakkun. Pakkun is a full-breed boxer that belongs to Lynette Sanchez. Sanches says that Pakkun is a great dog who is full of energy and will make you smile, even on a bad day. Pakkun is a very kind dog who loves pancakes, ice cream, and giving hugs and kisses.

Next up is Bajit. Bajit was rescued by Ulises Jurado nearly one year ago. Jurado does not know what specific bread Bajit is but says he looks like he may be half chihuahua and half pug. Bajit is a good boy who loves meeting new people, is great with kids, loves to chew on bones, and loves his toys.

Finally, there is Fiona. Fiona, or “Fifi,” is a chihuahua that was adopted by Tish Costello. Costello says that although she adopted Fiona, she feels like they rescued each other. Fiona plays a vital role for Costello as her emotional support animal.