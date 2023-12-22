Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

Meet Harley who is an 8-year-old pup who belongs to Sarah Abeyta. Sarah says Harley is a sweet dog who loves her family and friends. Harley is always looking for a buddy to play with and she enjoys car rides.

Next up meet Mozart and Sissy. The duo belongs to Denise Sanchez. Denise said that she only intended to adopt Mozaer but saw that the two were inseparable while in their kennels. Now they are one big happy family.