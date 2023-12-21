Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

Today meet Dumpling. Dumpling is a 2-year-old pot belly pig who belongs to Allston Patten. Dumpling lives in Edgewood, NM and enjoys going camping. He even has his own tent!

Next up we have Cookie. Cookie is a 7-month-old Golden Retriever who belongs to Christina Pischel. Christina says she is lucky to spend the holiday season with a loving pup.