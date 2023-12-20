Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

Meet Rayla. Rayla is a 4-year-old Beagle who belongs to Justin Griego. Justin says that Rayla loves to enjoy snacks and smells. According to Justin, she is always happy to meet new friends and wants to play with everyone. This year she got some television time during the Doggie Dash and Dawdle.

Next up we have Mouse. Mouse is a 10-year-old Papillon who belongs to Ginnie Burchardt. According to Ginnie Mouse is an ex show dog who retired to become the boss of the household. Although he’s the boss he still has a sweet and loving side.