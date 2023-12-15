Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

The first pet featured on Friday is Venice. The gray tabby belongs to Brianna Alderete. She says that Venice is a good girl.

Cocoa was the next pet featured. The 1-year-old female mastiff and English bulldog mix belongs to Vanessa Padilla. Vanessa says that Cocoa has a goofy personality and loves her family.