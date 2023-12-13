Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.
Today meet Bug. Bug is owned by Melissa Pacheco. Melissa says Bug’s favorite pastimes are walking around, herding the chickens and playing with the family cat. She also says Bug enjoys visiting different breweries around Albuquerque.
Next up we have Mojita and Tito. The duo is owned by Andrea Emme. Mojta is a cat who is 6-years-old and was rescued at 8-weeks-old. Andrea says that Mojita enjoys stealing Tito’s bed. Tito is a 9-year-old pup who was rescued when he was six. Andrea also says that Tito is a little shy but he has a funny habit of snorting like a pig.
Finally, meet Kori. Kori is a parrot who belongs to Karen O’Connor. Karen says Kori is very vocal and he is a local star with over 1,500 followers on TikTok. He was also featured on the cover of the 2022 Clark’s Pet Emporium Calendar.
Send us pictures of your pets for our Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment! New Mexico Living shares a photo during our broadcast of local pets.
