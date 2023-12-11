Garcia Subaru Pet Pics segment highlights New Mexico Living viewer’s pets.

Meet Winston. Winston is almost 3-years-old and he belongs to Emma and Robby Jones. Emmas says they got Winston in the middle of the pandemic because they thought it would help them with the stress of the world. That was the best decision they could’ve made according to Jones’. Winston is known to be a cuddle-loving, belly-rubbing toy destroyer. But one funny thing about him, he loves his vegetables.

Next up is Chloe. Chloe is a Tabby cat. She belongs to Tracy who was originally planning on rehoming her. The duo became inseparable and now they are the best of friends. Tracy also says that she is loving, comforting and her saving grace.

Last but not least is Jax. Jaz belongs to Darrel McCoy. Jax is a rescue Terrier who is about 8-years-old. Darrel says Jax is always down for a ride in the car or a long nap.