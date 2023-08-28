The Pecos Cyber Academy is a free, online public K-12 charter school serving all students in New Mexico. Through innovative technology and curriculum, students are given a solid, academic foundation for college or trade school.

Pecos meet students where they’re at and help them succeed. They also have a special education department at the school.

Daily attendance is required for Pecos Cyber Academy. However, during class, students have the opportunity to receive instruction as well as time to ask the teachers questions. A student’s IEP is followed for appropriate modifications and accommodations listed on it.

Pecos Cyber Academy will also follow a child’s IEP or 504 Plan. Parents will need to alert the school staff during registration that their child has an IEP.

This school had been virtual even before the pandemic so they were steps ahead in teaching virtually. If you believe this can be a perfect fit for your student visit pecoscyber.org.