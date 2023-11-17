Providing a place where students can learn, grow and thrive. This is what Pecos Cyber Academy strives to do, they say that education is more than just acquiring knowledge. They have a group of dedicated teachers and staff to offer a safe and nurturing environment to ensure that all are able to love learning.

The school is a virtual public school that teaches the common core standards. Children from kindergarten to grade twelve can attend this school, they are one of the only in the state to offer online schooling for kindergarteners. Ann Benning a parent of two students attending the academy says she knows her kids are safe at home while still learning and the teachers are always just a text message away. Students are still able to participate in activities like sports once they reach high school age while still attending Pecos Cyber Academy.

