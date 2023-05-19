Quality, virtual learning, that’s what Pecos Cyber Academy is all about. They are a free, public, online, and virtual school for students who reside in New Mexico. Their mission is simple to empower students to embrace learning and build emotional, social, and physical well-being through a quality virtual learning community. And they are now enrolling for the 2023 – 2024 school year.

They have been a school since 2016 and started with 200 students and now there are almost 2,000. They provide their students with laptops to ensure their students have everything they need. All high school students have home rooms, and the teachers must communicate with their students at least twice a month if that communication is not met they will do a welfare check on the student to ensure the student is safe.

For more information visit pecoscyber.org.