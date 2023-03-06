The Pecos Cyber Academy is a free, online public k-12 Charter School serving all students in New Mexico. Through innovative technology and curriculum, students are given a solid, academic foundation for college or trade school.

Every morning students get to meet with their teachers virtually and learn in a fun way. They go over the lecture and students take a quiz that will tell them what they learned and what parts of the lecture they will need to review to understand better. Lessons are always recorded so students can go back and listen to their lectures as many times as needed.

This school had been virtual even before the pandemic so they were steps ahead in teaching virtually. If you believe this can be a perfect fit for your student visit pecoscyber.org.