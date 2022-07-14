Darley Newman is a host on PBS and has been traveling around the world for her show “Travels with Darley.” For the 10th season of the show, she will be exploring the Santa Fe County. She stopped by to tell us more about that upcoming season.

Although she is not New Mexican, Newman fell in love with the Land of Enchantment. Newman began her journey years ago with the show “Equitrekking.” It felt natural for her to come back to the state as she wants to bring light to Santa Fe County and its hidden gems.

The season will be available on PBS and Amazon January 2023.

