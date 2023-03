PRB at the Pit. Professional bull riders are here in Albuquerque this weekend making their 24th visit to the Duke City. All of the high-octane action is taking place at the pit. Cowboys from all over the world are making their way to Duke City to go up against the meanest and toughest bulls in the sport.

Seats will be packed at the Pit from Friday, March 24 through Sunday, March 26. Tickets for the three-day event start at $15 and can be purchased at golobos.evenue.net.