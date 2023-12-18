PB&J Family Services is a local non-profit that provides support services for community members. Offering help with parental education, child development, case management, and more, the organization makes a big impact on the local community. This season, the non-profit is asking for help with its Holiday Wish Program.

Through its holiday program, PB&J Family Services provides holiday gifts for families in need. Whether it is getting essential items like bedding, food, and clothes or fun gifts like toys and activities, families throughout the community benefit from the Holiday Wish Program.

The program works by matching sponsors to families in need. The sponsors are given their assigned family’s wish list, including important details like clothing sizes, family member names, and more. For those who would like to help out but cannot sponsor a family, the organization is accepting monetary donations for its Holiday Wish Program as well. To sign up to sponsor a family, click here. To donate to the program, click here.