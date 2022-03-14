Providing service for those who have served our country.

Lindsey Kay CEO of Paws and Stripes joined New Mexico Living to talk more about their mission and upcoming events. Paws and Stripes was founded back in 2010 in Rio Rancho, NM as a way to offer service dogs at no cost to veterans. A need that is high in this community. They have some new services since they have opened, they offer training to service animals, also providing a companion training program for animals, counseling services, and group services.

The community can get involved to help out Paws and Stripes, you can donate, check out their Amazon Wish List, and even volunteer at their events. You can join them at their gala event, the ‘Celebration of Heros’ is happening on April 30 at the Sheraton Uptown.

