Nickelodeon’s hit show “PAW Patrol” is on a roll with two live tours, and New Mexicans have the chance to catch a show. The heroic characters, fun songs, dances, and interactive elements will be coming to Rio Rancho from November 24 through November 26.

“PAW Patrol Live! Heroes Unite” will be at the Rio Rancho Events Center, with one performance on Friday, November 24, and two performances on both Saturday and Sunday. Tickets to the shows start at $25 and can be purchased at this link.

Both new fans and familiar fans alike can enjoy the show, and everyone is welcome to stand up, sing along, and participate throughout the production. The show is geared toward children ages two to six, but the original songs and thoughtful stage production make it fun for all ages.