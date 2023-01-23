The National Catholic Office for the Deaf (NCOD) offers a wide variety of opportunities for individuals to experience religious education, programming and materials to make spiritual life accessible to all Catholics of all ages. They are getting ready for the upcoming Pastoral Week Conference.

The NCOD is a non-profit membership organization that works with deaf and hard-of-hearing persons. Pastoral Week 2023: Reviving the Body of Christ will occur from Jan. 26 to 28. The event will bring together Pastors to learn how to offer support, outreach and other services to New Mexico. This offers individuals who are hard of hearing or deaf to bring faith and sign language so individuals are able to present and translate into American sign language.

Individuals who cannot make it can attend virtually with a live stream. To learn more, visit https://www.archdiosf.org/.