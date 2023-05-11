Mountain biker riding on bike in the city.Sport ,fitness, motivation and lifestyle concept.Close up.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque has many places to run, hike, and bike. Travel+Leisure released a list of 14 “Best Bike Trails to Explore US Cities” and a trail in Albuquerque made the cut.

Paseo del Bosque Trail is a 16-mile paved bike trail that combines all the best parts of Albuquerque into one serene bike ride. Riders can stop and enjoy Tingley Beach and Central Avenue. Along the way, they can also enjoy the Albuquerque BioPark and Botanic Garden riding east of the Rio Grande.

Courtesy of the City of Albuquerque.

Other Bike trails mentioned were Rio Grande Trail in Aspen, Colorado, Katy Trails in Dallas, and the Yampa River Core Trail in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.