Making fitness fun. Sometimes working out with another person can be fun and holds everyone accountable for fitness goals. Kimberly Lynn Samborski owner of SWEAT Bootcamp joined New Mexico Living to offer some tricks and tips on how to start your fitness journey with a partner. Samborski and her niece demonstrated a few workouts for anyone to try.

Also, for those who have a sweet tooth they offered a couple of healthy desserts to try. To start your fitness journey, visit sweatfitnessbootcamp.com/.

Muffin/Cupcake Recipe: