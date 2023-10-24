Papa Murphy’s is ready to help out this Halloween with its Jack-O-Lantern pizza. The pumpkin-shaped, olive-eyed pepperoni pizza is back again for just $10 through October 31.

With Papa Murphy’s take ‘n’ bake style, the pizza is always hot and fresh when you need it to be. To cook the Jack-O-Lantern pizza to perfection, heat up your oven to 425 degrees and bake it for between 12 and 18 minutes.

Papa Murphy’s pizzas are made with the freshest ingredients, and their dough is made from scratch. The take ‘n’ bake pizzas are a great way to have a hot and ready meal on busy nights. The restaurants also have many side offerings like cheese bread, monkey bread, salads, and more.

