Spooky Season is back at Papa Murphy’s. They are known as the pioneers of ‘Take-And-Bake’ pizza and they have brought back a scary favorite. Just in time for Halloween.

Papa Murphy’s ‘Jack-O Pizza’ is back. Whether you want a fresh pizza without all the hard work or leftovers to watch another horror flix Papa Murphy’s can help.

The ‘Jack-O Pizza’ is topped with two olive eyes, fresh-cut pepperoni and mozzarella cheese. It comes in two sizes, $10 for a large and $13 for the family size. If you’re looking to add a sweet treat order one pound of Papa Murphy’s ready-to-bake Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough for only $4 more.

Hurry in this scary deal won’t last long. The ‘Jack-O Pizza’ will be in stores until October 31. If this spooky deal isn’t for you they have a variety of options that can satisfy the whole family.