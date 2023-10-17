Palms Trading Company has been servicing the local community for 90 years now. From its humble beginnings as a grocery store, the shop has continued to thrive in Albuquerque and now offers a variety of locally made goods.

Palms Trading Co. focuses on cultivating close relationships with all of its artists and partners. “We pride ourselves in knowing what is in our store, where it came from, and who made it,” says the shop.

With shelves filled to the brim and a knowledgeable staff, customers are sure to have a memorable experience shopping at Palms Trading Co. Not only does the trading company offer in-store shopping, but it also provides online sales, as well as wholesale services all around the world.

Palms Trading Company is located at Lomas Boulevard and 15th Street in northwest Albuquerque. To learn more about Palms Trading Company, click here.