Known as an award-winning space. Opuntia Cafe in Santa Fe is the winner of the American Institute of Architecture Interior award of Merritt and a representative of Santa Fe in Time Magazine’s top one hundred places on earth. Opuntia merges Mediterranean, Asian and local cuisines all into a peaceful oasis.

They offer varieties of foods for everyone to enjoy. Opuntia Cafe also offers gluten-free, vegan, meats, fish and much more for any foodie to dive into. Their most popular dish is the Mushroom Toast which includes bread made fresh each day. They recently expanded to add a cocktail bar and a Barista stand which offers 20 different teas. For more information visit opuntia.cafe.