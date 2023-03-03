ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “You, way better” is the mission at Optimum Human. It’s a health and wellness facility that offers state-of-the-art technology and resources to help customers become the best version of themselves.

“We emphasize ‘you’ because it’s all about the individual and we stress ‘way better’ because we can help you become the best version of yourself,” says Matt Finkelstein, CEO of Optimum Human. It’s a mission he and his team live by each day to ensure that their members unlock their full potential.

Optimum Human is dedicated to creating beauty from the inside out. They offer a wide variety of minimally and non-invasive aesthetic treatments including EMFACE. Finkelstein describes EMFace as a “non-surgical alternative to a facelift.” He says that the treatment requires no needles, no fillers, and no toxins and uses radiofrequency and energy to stimulate and lift your facial tissues and muscle. EMFace also regenerates your collagen and elastin and tightens your skin to help remove wrinkles.

Optimum Human has the technology to help all parts of the body. They have technologies to help reduce fat, get rid of cellulite, as well as build and tone muscle in areas of the body including your glutes, arms, and legs. All of the procedures are non-invasive and FDA-approved.

Optimum Human is committed to more than just looks. They can also help you feel better, perform better, sleep better, recover better, and even love better.

One of their members’ most popular modalities is their whole-body red-light therapy. This has been extensively studied and can help with everything from skin conditions to pain and inflammation, sleep, recovery, and more.

Cryotherapy is another popular modality amongst Optimum Human members. Cryotherapy is used for pain management and inflammation. But it also improves your metabolism and your immune system while reducing unwanted fat. “No other place in the world has everything we offer under one roof,” says Finkelstein.

Optimum Human is encouraging people to come to experience their team of experts who are fully dedicated to providing you with the health and wellness solutions of tomorrow so you can start living your best life today.

Optimum Human has located at 5700 Harper Dr. NE Suite 420 Albuquerque, NM 87109.