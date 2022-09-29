House hunters this is the event for you. The weekend of October 1, the Greater Albuquerque Association of REALTORS will be holding an open house event to get you into the home of your dreams. They provide several resources during the home buying process.

The event only happens twice a year and will be located at each GAAR location. The Fall 2022 Open House weekend is free to attend. Those who are unsure about where to start can view a variety of resources provided by NewMexicoHomeSearch.com. To learn more, visit https://www.gaar.com/events/grande-open-house-weekend.