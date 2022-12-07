Throughout the month of December, O’Niell’s features the Brightburn Irish dance group at their two locations as a way to celebrate the season. Today, Wed. December 7, they are bringing that festive fun right here to the New Mexico living studio and giving a small preview.

Brightburn and O’Niell’s have been partners for about 10 years and have been doing different performances for holiday events like St. Patrick’s day, Christmas and New Years. All year round people can enjoy shows. Dancers at Brightburn range from children to adults.

The first performance at O’Niell’s will be on December 22 at the Heights Locations at 6 p.m. and then O’Niell’s in Nob Hill at 7:30 p.m.