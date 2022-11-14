‘Come Fly with Us Through a Whiskey Wonderland” is a whiskey four-course tasting and eating dinner event at O’Niell’s. Showcasing some of their top whiskey, like their Irish whiskey, scotch, bourbon, Jefferson ocean, and Mexican whiskey. This event is an intimate event where people can learn more about whiskey and its history.

This event will be reservation-only, with only 36 spaces at O’Niell’s Heights, 3301 Juan Tabo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, Nm 87111. December 14, from 6:30-9 p.m. Tickets will be $118 plus tax per guest (gratuity included). Contact sean@oniells.com or call 505-293-1122 to make a reservation.



O’Neill’s has been a fixture here in Duke city for over 20 years. Always serving delicious food, hand-crafted drinks, and an unmistakable Irish flair. For more information, visit oniells.com.