516 arts is a contemporary Art Museum here in the Duke City. Recently, they have partnered with OneBeat 10, a music ambassador program out of New York City. OneBeat offers individuals a glimpse of a variety of cultures through music and art performances. Now, the program is being brought to Albuquerque for a one-night music event featuring musicians from around the world.

It is the 10th anniversary of the OneBeat 10 program. This year’s performance will feature alumni who have participated in the program. The alumni members are set to perform a very special show for the event.

The festival will be on Saturday, November 5 from 3-8 p.m. at the Albuquerque Railyards, 777 1st Street Southwest Albuquerque, NM 87102. The event will feature 25 musicians from 19 countries, as well as art installations, food trucks, and more.

3-4 p.m: Pre-show events & activities, with art opening for a one-day-only exhibition

Tickets are $10 and you can purchase them here. For more information about the event visit their website.