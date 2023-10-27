O’Beans Coffee Cruiser is a 1971 Volkswagen Bus that operates as a mobile barista. The cruiser serves delicious drinks around Albuquerque and the surrounding areas.

Started by one of the family’s daughters, Megan, the coffee shop makes high-quality drinks and has deep family roots. Working with other local spots, the O’Brien family learned the nuances of roasting and serving coffee. Family is still very much at the forefront of the business, with several of the drinks even named after the O’Brien family members.

O’Beans has a brick-and-mortar location at Tramway and San Rafael that is open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The coffee shop also offers catering and whole bean sales; to learn more, click here.