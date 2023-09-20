“Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet” features a cast of ballet dances from 12 different countries, handmade costumes, professional scenery, and more. The ballet will be holding auditions for its children’s cast and is looking for local, classically trained ballet dancers.

The auditions will take place on Friday, September 22, at 4:30 p.m. Children ages six through 18 can audition for the ballet but must be of school age (kindergarten through senior). Anyone who has taken ballet for at least one year is eligible to audition for the ballet.

Artistic Director Renee Baca-Chavez expresses that even though many of the cast members speak different languages, “what is universal to them, and what they speak the same language of, is dance.” Around 40 to 50 New Mexico children will get the chance to dance alongside some of the best professional ballet dancers from around the world in this ballet.

