“Nunsense the Musical,” coming soon to Albuquerque Little Theatre, is a laugh-out-loud comedy about a convent of nuns staging a fundraiser to allow them to bury a good amount of sisters who died in an unfortunate convent cooking accident.

Attendees can expect lots of laughter, audience participation, and fun dances that this musical will bring. They expect people to feel good watching ‘Nunsene.’

The Albuquerque Little Theatre does have some COVID restrictions, there will be three performances that required attendees to wear masks for their shows. They advise people to check for those dates. Visit Albuquerque Little Theatre here for dates and times.

Opening night will be Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. And will continue to show for three weekends, April 14-30 2023.

Friday 7:30 p.m.

Saturday 7:30 p.m.

Sunday 2:00 p.m.

For more information visit albuquerquelittletheatre.com.