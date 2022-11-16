Giving a pet a new leash on life and adopting a sweet four-legged friend into your home may actually help you as much as it helps the animal. This month is “National Adopt a Senior Pet Month.” Wednesday, Animal Humane brought a senior pet that can bring companionship and unconditional love to any family.

Pet of the Week: Bailey

5 1/2 year old

Transfer dog

Dogs are classified as senior dogs when they are six years old because that’s when they start showing age-related medical and behavioral attributes. When people adopt seniors dogs it helps out the entire shelter to make more space for more animals in need. If you’re interested in adopting a pet Animal Humane’s Main Campus and West Campus are both open seven days a week from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Doggie Dash and Dawdle made over $194,000 this year, surpassing their fundraising goal of $188,000. For more information about Bailey, pet of the week, or Animal Humane, visit animalhumanenm.org.