This novel is bridging the gap. Dr. Elizabeth Hairston-Mcburrows founded The Apostolic-Prophetic Connection, Inc. She has worked on many books and established herself as a successful author.

She has just released her first romance novel. Dr. Elizabeth wrote ‘Taos Winter’ a novel. She says the novel got its start by looking at her own relationships and she also had a vision of a lady sitting in a bay window during a snow storm. Her history of working within the Native community helps build the bridge for the concept of this novel. Readers will be able to experience a lot of moving parts throughout the book.