A filmmaker is exploring the mind of this iconic American poet. Nora Jacobson is an independent filmmaker, her work focused on women, diversity, social justice, and history. Her latest film titled, ‘Ruth’s Stone’s Vast Library of the Female Mind‘ will be premiered at the Santa Fe International Film Festival.

The film will be shown at the Jean Cocteau Cinema. It will start at 4:30 P.M. and tickets will be $15. The film tells the story of Ruth Stone an iconic poet who turned her intense grief into poetry. The film features archival footage, animation, interviews with Ruth, and more. Nora Jacobson will be in attendance for the screening. To learn more about Jacobson and her work, visit https://www.offthegridproductions.com/film/ruth-stone/.