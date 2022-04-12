They celebrate artistic successes and they showcase the largest public awards show to recognize high school drama programs across New Mexico.

Madison Zehnder and Ogden Berry former nominees for the Enchantment Awards stopped by New Mexico Living to talk about the awards, what it means to be a nominee, and give us information on this year’s nominees. They are holding the event in person this year at Popejoy Hall on May 7 at 7:00 p.m. The nominees should expect to learn a lot Berry says.

The nominees for 2022 include ‘Best Actress’, ‘Best Actor’, and ‘Production Award Finalists.’ To see the full list of names, click here. After the awards, the event picks two students to travel to New York and work with Broadway professionals.

