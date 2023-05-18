Showcasing the best of Nob Hill. Launched back in 2017 taste of Nob Hill is bringing together the community in an effort to reintroduce the historic Albuquerque area to people who have not visited recently while also welcoming new guests to the area. There are so many delicious restaurants and breweries in Nob Hill and this event provides a one-stop shop to sample them all.

Taste of Nob Hill 2023 will be Saturday, Monday 20 from 12 -3 p.m., on Silver Avenue SE between Tulane and Amherst. Your ticket will allow you to sample food and beverages. You can purchase your ticket here.

Local Nob Hill food service providers will have delicious samples. Nob Hill Breweries, Lizard Tail and Tractor serve up tasty beers and ciders. Public House and Central Bodega will have local wines and spirits. Tasty samples from Flying Star, M’Tuccis, Slice Parlor, Chocolate Dude, Soo Bak Seoul Bowl, Ajiaco Bistro, Scalo, Olo Dessert Studio, Phax Stax, Central Bodega and Shamrock Foods.