The Nob Hill are of Albuquerque is thriving. Years ago, the area was struggling to maintain full storefronts, and now it is having a renaissance; Nob Hill Main Street is a huge part of this revitalization. The grassroots non-profit Nob Hill Main Street is looking to bring life back to the area, and one way they are doing this is by highlighting business there that are helping Nob Hill grow.

Three of those businesses, Little Bear Coffee, Prisma Hair Co., and And Stuff Retail Collective, sit on the corner of Central Avenue and Bryn Mawr Drive. All of the spots are very different in scope, but they all share one building, which used to be a tire recapping facility and gas station along Historic Route 66 in the 1930s.

Little Bear Coffee

Little Bear Coffee prides itself on serving up some of the most delicious coffee in this part of the southwest. “Every single barista behind the bar is super passionate about what we are doing,” says Rainy with Little Bear Coffee. “It’s not just about selling a cup of coffee; it’s about loving that cup of coffee and also loving the people that are buying that cup of coffee.”

But if coffee is not your thing, the co-owner of Little Bear Coffee, Jacob Fox, says they shop is pouring up something different when the sun starts to set with “Little Bear PM.” “Little Bear PM is just what it sounds like: it’s Little Bear in the evenings. So, we take this space that is a community spot in the daytime as a cafe, and the baristas go home. And we bring in bartenders, and they pour natural wine and some local beer, and we make the best espresso martini in the state, I think,” says Fox.

Little Bear Coffee also has plans to build a rum-focused cocktail bar in the basement of its Nob Hill location. “Part of the reason that we’re really excited about wine at Little Bear is a lot of the reasons we’re really excited about our coffee at Little Bear. A lot of our single origin coffees are going to be single producer, single varietal. We have a relationship to some degree with the people that we are sourcing coffee from. We are kind of mirroring that in the evenings with wine. And a lot of the parts of the world where coffee doesn’t grow, wine happens to grow. And it’s really cool to take a lot of what’s best in the world and put it in this one cafe space and share it with our community,” says Fox.

Little Bear also supports local artists by having the walls of its cafe decorated in local art; they rotate the displays every two months. Little Bear is hosting its third annual holiday market on Sunday, Dec. 3, in its parking lot. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature dozens of local vendors, selling everything from ceramics to stuffed animals.

Prisma Hair Company

Located just feet from the doors of Little Bear Coffee, you will find Prisma Hair Company. It was started in 2017 by two best friends, Mona and Veronica, and they have called Nob Hill home since 2020.

The hair company had the opportunity to expand into a store front in March of 2020, and despite the struggles of COVID-19, have been flourishing ever since. “I love Nob Hill. I love the community. It’s one of the only walkable neighborhoods in ABQ, so it was definitely the dream space that we wanted to come to,” says co-owner Veronica Delgado.

Mona says it is the community being fostered in Nob Hill that also makes it a prime location for small businesses. “I think it’s just, like, an amazing community. I think that any time you talk about the growth of Albuquerque and small business, some of the successes comes from building community, and we really do have that here,” says Mona.

The most important thing for Mona and Veronica is that they build a safe and inclusive space for all walks of life. “We really are an inclusive space, and not in a clickbait sort of way. We truly are, I think. We’re a queer-owned salon, and that’s embedded in the DNA of our space. So we have created a true safe environment for all types of people that come here,” says Mona.

And Stuff Retail Collective

When you walk out of the doors of Prisma Hair Co. and turn right, you will walk right into local retail collective And Stuff. The space features more than 20 local vendors and makers bringing an assortment of goods.

“It’s a super eclectic selection of goods throughout here. So, we’ve got a kid’s section, we’ve got a little bookstore, our lovely collection of house plants or some upcycled vintage furniture. We’ve got stuff for dogs. We’ve got, sort of, a man cave over here, which is Tres Cuervos out of Santa Fe that does their own leather work. Some western wear or some really cool printed t-shirts and household items throughout the shop. We’ve got something to please everyone, I think,” says Lucy, the owner of And Stuff.

Lucy is a lifetime resident of the Nob Hill neighborhood. Born and raised there, shes say’s it is important to her that her store be a reflection of Nob Hill’s past, all while being a part of what propels Nob Hill into the future. “It’s really important for me to be able to represent local businesses and support the local economy,” says Lucy.

All three businesses can be visited in the heart of Nob Hill. To learn more about all that is going on in this historic part of Albuquerque, visit Nob Hill Main Street’s website at this link.