For those looking to do some local shopping, Nob Hill has some of the best shops. Two fashion staples to check out are “Ooh! Aah! Jewelry” and “Retail Therapy.” Nob Hill features a mixture of local vendors, entertainment, food, and more.

“Ooh! Aah! Jewelry” started in 1988 and has been serving the Albuquerque area with affordable luxury ever since. The women-owned store crafts everything from everyday-wear pieces to customized engagement rings. To learn more about the jewelry shop, click here.

“Retail Therapy” offers a selection of beautiful products but is much more than a clothing store. “We seek to encourage and provide a peaceful and welcoming environment for every person who walks through our doors,” says the store’s website. From baby clothes to women’s clothes and other gifts, “Retail Therapy” has a wide range of offerings. To learn more about the clothing shop, click here.