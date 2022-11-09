Animal Humane New Mexico goes above and beyond for homeless pets in the state, all so they can get them into permanent, loving homes. If adding a pet to the family is something you’ve been considering, they want to help you out.

The adoption process has some minor changes now, they are open seven days a week at their main campus locations and westside campus. People also no longer need appointments when trying to meet any of the animals for adoption. Hours are 10 a.m. -1 p.m.

Pet of the week: Frankie

American Pit Bull Terrier

Male

1-year-old, Adult

Size: Large

Adoption Fee: $100

If people would still like to donate, Animal Humane is still fundraising, head over to doggiedashanddawdle.org.