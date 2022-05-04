New Mexico Young Actors are putting on another show. They are working on the classics and they have a mission to develop an appreciation of theater. They do this by performing plays and musicals that are made for children by children.

They have a production coming up. It will be ‘Robin Hood’. They have two public performances that are sold out. The play will feature playwright Tim Kelly. Attendees can expect a play that is truly designed for children with a little less than an hour of showtime. For more information, visit www.nmyoungactors.org/.