ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Recognizing and honoring those who exhibit excellence in nursing. The New Mexico Center for Nursing Excellence (NMCNE) champions and honors nurses who go above and beyond in their field. They are currently seeking nominations for their Nursing Excellence Awards.

Board President Robert Middleton says they’ve recently celebrated 20 years as an organization. “That’s such an amazing milestone to be able to reach and continue to celebrate nurses,” he says. “We think about our past, and we’ve nominated over 3,000 nurses and almost 400 have received rewards since our inception.”

One of the center’s awards, the Touch a Life Award, is unique in that it’s a nomination that comes from the community instead of fellow nurses. Nominations can be made on the NMCNE website.