The National Hispanic Cultural Center Foundation is gearing up for the Maravilla Gala known as ‘Una Noche en Puerto Rico.’ The event will allow guests to explore the vibrant culture, art, music and food of Puerto Rico.

NHCC works to inspire investment and connection of all Hispanic people through experiences, art, culture, and humanities. This work is made possible through their fundraising events which include the gala. This is considered one of their biggest fundraisers which is happening on August 26. Ticket purchases will allow the National Hispanic Cultural Center to continue its service for over 200,000 visitors a year. They also provide New Mexico with educational programming, workshops and summer institutes. Which is not funded by the state of New Mexico.

The Maravilla Gala will be hosted at Hotel Albuquerque in Old Town, on August 26, 2023. Tickets are on sale. For more information, visit their website.