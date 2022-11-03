This new spot is taking burgers to the next level. Wowza Burger is the newest culinary spot here in Albuquerque. They are serving up pizza, salads, and more.

Wowza started as a pop-up burger stand in the San Francisco Bay Area, wife of Chef Chacon said Wowza….That burger was amazing! And the restaurant was born. Chef Chacon has brought together California and New Mexico for these burgers. You can try out the ‘Double Double’ which is a skyscraper of a burger.

Bringing on the New Mexico flavor customers can also try the Green Chile Cheeseburger. Wowza Burger has a variety of events coming up. Customers can find Wowza Burger located inside the Nativo Lodge. To learn more, visit https://www.wowzaburger.com/.

