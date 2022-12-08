One of the hottest trends for tech gifts this holiday season is augmented reality devices but with a few options on the market, finding the right one for your tech lover can be challenging. Tech expert and digital influencer Albert Lawrence is here to help people choose the right one for them.

Lawrence talked about understanding how and what Augmented reality is. Augmented reality glasses are $379, and the adapter is $59, and they are both available on Amazon for the very first time. If you are not sure how to use these glasses, all you need to do is head over to YouTube and watch some videos that will teach you how to use them. For more information, you can head over to nreal.ai