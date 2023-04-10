ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Early Show with Alax is a new, playful, and informative online series for New Mexico families with young children. The show’s host, Alax, is a live-action galactic character from another solar system who wants to learn the important elements of caring for ‘little humans’ without judgment or prior caregiving knowledge.

Alax is teaching more about little humans and why they do what they do. There are a lot of things that parents can learn, which are all offered by New Mexico’s Early Childhood Education and Care Department (ECECD). Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham launched the New Mexico ECECD in 2020, making New Mexico among the first states to consolidate all early childhood programs and services under a single cabinet-level agency.

For more information and to watch shows visit momentsnm.org.