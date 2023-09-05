The New Mexico State Fair is quickly approaching, with just two days left until the 2023 events begin. Highlights of the upcoming fair include a new exhibit about New Mexico’s film and TV industry, selfie stations, concerts, rodeos, and four new rides at the Midway.

One of the new rides this year will be the “Slingshot,” launching riders high into the sky on bungee cords. “If you’re an adrenaline junkie, hang on to your hat,” says the State Fair’s general manager, Dan Mourning.

For those looking to try out the new rides, the fair is offering the “Mega Pass” deal on tickets this year. It includes fair admission and one unlimited ride wristband for $30. It is good for any one day at the fair but can only be purchased until midnight on September 6. The “Mega Pass” can be purchased at this link.

Another major highlight of the 2023 State Fair will be the featured art. Local art will be on display throughout the duration of the fair, representing the multitude of cultures throughout the state.

This year’s fair will be held from Thursday, September 7, through Sunday, September 17. The events will all be held at EXPO New Mexico, 300 San Pedro Drive, in northeast Albuquerque. To view the entire entertainment lineup for the 2023 New Mexico State Fair, click here.